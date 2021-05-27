Longtime Clayton County Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory dies

The Clayton County Board of Commissioners said Sonna Singleton Gregory, who served in District 1 since 2007, died Thursday.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County commissioner who served the community for more a decade has died.

The Clayton County Board of Commissioners said Sonna Singleton Gregory, who served in District 1 since 2007, died Thursday. Gregory was also vice chair of the board.

“Commissioner Sonna Singleton-Gregory was passionate about serving the citizens of Clayton County and dedicated herself to enriching the lives of our young people through education and community service,” said Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner. “She will be greatly missed.”

Throughout her time with Clayton County, Gregory worked to lower the unemployment rate and led the board to create the Clayton County Youth Commission, according to officials.

“Commissioner Gregory epitomized what being a true public servant represents,” said Chief Operations Officer Detrick Stanford. Her legacy will continue to live through us all and we express our sincere condolences to the Gregory family and all those who support and love her.”

She is survived by her husband Willie Davis Gregory, Jr. and her daughter, Jordyn Speakman.