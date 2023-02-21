Clayton County to consider changing Confederate street names

A resolution is before the Board of Commissioners ahead of their meeting on Tuesday.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County's Board of Commissioners on Tuesday will take up a resolution that would change the names of several streets associated with Confederate figures or the Civil War.

As far back as Sept. 2021, the county has been considering the name changes. Tuesday's meeting could finally decide the matter.

All the streets are located in roughly the same neighborhood off Tara Boulevard and to the north of Flint River Road, just outside the Jonesboro city limits.

The resolution notes that "in the years and decades following the Civil War, cities and towns across the old Confederacy erected monuments and named various landmarks honoring the Confederacy and its leaders" and asserts that "current public streets and roadways named to honor the Confederacy should be renamed."

Some of those roadways include Robert E. Lee Parkway, Jeff Davis Drive, Stonewall Jackson Drive and Jeb Stuart Drive.

Not all the streets necessarily honor the Confederacy. Other streets up for renaming include Gettysburg Court - named for the famous battlefield where a crucial Union victory was won in the Civil War - and Appomattox Court, named for the site where the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia surrendered in 1865, signaling the end of the Civil War.

The replacement names would honor colleges and universities from the Atlanta area and elsewhere in Georgia.

The full list of street names to be replaced, with their replacement names, includes:

Robert E. Lee Parkway to University Parkway

Stonewall Jackson Drive to Morehouse Drive

Jeb Stuart Drive to UGA Drive

Jeff Davis Drive to Morris Brown Court

Carlsen Drive to Clark Drive

Fredericksburg Court to Spelman Court

Gettysburg Court to Emory Court

Shiloh Court to Agnes Scott Court

Perryville Court to Mercer Court

Chickamauga Court to Oglethorpe Court

Appomattox Court to Savannah Court

Utoy Court to Fort Valley Court

Sharpsburg Court to GA Tech Court