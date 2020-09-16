Activists target Sheriff Victor Hill after deputies make controversial arrest

Sheriff Hill fired one of the white deputies, seen on bystanders’ videos beating a Black man during an arrest. Activists say Hill, himself, has to go.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Activists are targeting the top law enforcement official in Clayton County, Sheriff Victor Hill, trying to hold him accountable for the two deputies who forcefully arrested Roderick Walker this past Friday, as seen on bystanders’ videos posted on social media.

Hill later fired one of the deputies for using excessive force during the arrest, and that deputy is under investigation by the district attorney, who is looking into whether to file criminal charges against the deputy.

But now, activists said that is not enough. They want Hill, himself, out.

At the regular meeting of the Clayton County Commission Tuesday night, during the public comment portion of the meeting, the leader of an activist organization told Commissioners it is crucial that they defund the sheriff’s office, and exert public pressure on Hill to resign.

Then activists, and residents of Clayton County, about three dozen people, rallied outside the commission offices expressing their anger over the violent arrest this past Friday of 26 year old Roderick Walker, who was a passenger in a car Sheriff’s deputies stopped because of a broken tail light.

Two deputies were involved in arresting Walker. Sheriff Hill is not saying why they arrested him.

But Hill fired the deputy seen on bystanders’ videos beating Walker, who was face down on the pavement, and District Attorney Tasha Mosley is investigating possible criminal charges.

Sheriff Hill has not released the names of the two deputies, and has not disclosed the status of the deputy who has not been fired.

At the County Commission’s public hearing, activist Devin Barrington-Ward with “Movement 4 Black Lives Atlanta” called on Commissioners to defund the Sheriff’s Office, and called on all elected officials to pressure Sheriff Hill to resign from office.

“The devil is busy in Clayton County,” Barrington-Ward said, “abusing Black and Brown residents. And you all, as the commissioners, are busy doing nothing but co-signing his war on Clayton County residents.”

Commissioner Chair Jeff Turner told 11Alive that, by law, the commission cannot defund the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Hill has not responded to 11Alive’s request for comment.

“This is not just a Clayton County issue,” Barrington-Ward told 11Alive. “Georgia has a police brutality issue, and the only way to deal with that is through the defunding of police, and the reimagining of public safety, putting public safety back into the hands of the community and not in the hands of bureaucrats.”

Roderick Walker was transferred to the Fulton County Jail to face charges in that county related to his probation on a previous felony conviction.