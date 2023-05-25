Clayton County corrections officer arrested, accused of arranging 'vicious attack' on inmate

Corrections Officer Sean William Hollinshead was fired and arrested after the attack took place on an inmate in his custody, the sheriff said.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County corrections officer was arrested and fired Thursday night. He's now accused of planning and arranging a "vicious attack" on an inmate, according to a release from Sheriff Levon Allen.

Corrections Officer Sean William Hollinshead was taken into custody after the attack took place on an inmate in his custody, the sheriff said.

A release stated Hollinshead faces criminal negligence and violation of oath charges, "when he knowingly, recklessly, and without disregard for the safety of the inmate placed him in a high-risk housing unit."

The sheriff said this led to a beating and stabbing-- causing the inmate to be critically hurt.

According to the sheriff's office, Hollinshead did not help the inmate.

"I locked up one of my own tonight and will continue to surgically remove any officers or deputies from my rank and file that places Citizens, Inmates, or Employees at risk," Levon said in the release.

The sheriff's office said there were several other inmates involved and they are also facing additional charges.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.