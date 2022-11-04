Driver dies, 2-year-old hospitalized after crash with Clayton County officer

Georgia State Patrol said the car turned into the path of the officer on Highway 85. The officer was transported to Grady.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A driver in Clayton County died Friday morning, Georgia State Patrol said, after crashing with a Clayton County Police officer. A 2-year-old in the back of the car was also hospitalized in the crash and the officer was taken to Grady.

GSP identified the driver as 21-year-old Kelvontae Zikel Banks of Atlanta. He was taken to Grady from the scene where he died from his injuries.

According to GSP, the driver had turned into the path of the officer as he was turning into a KFC. GSP added that the officer had been responding to a call "without emergency equipment activated."

It's not clear how fast the officer was traveling. Any injuries to the 2-year-old and officer were not detailed. The child was taken to Children's Atlanta - Egleston.

As the driver made the turn, he was "struck on the passenger side in the northbound lanes."

GSP said the officer "attempted an evasive maneuver to the right to avoid the collision" but still hit the car.

"The impact forced the officer’s vehicle to travel off the roadway to the right, onto the sidewalk down a small hill, where he dropped off into an empty parking lot and struck the front of a building before coming to final rest facing east against the building," GSP said.

The other car, a blue Ford Fiesta, "rotated clockwise, before coming to a final rest with its front facing north in the northbound lanes."

GSP said Banks' family had been notified of the crash.