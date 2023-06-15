Clayton County officer shot in line of duty last year is coming home

It was a close call as Officer Demika Lloyd had to undergo emergency surgery, but nearly a year after the shooting, she'll be coming home.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly a year after she was shot while responding to a crisis call, a Clayton County police officer is marking a tremendous milestone in her road to recovery: coming home.

The Clayton County Police Department announced Thursday that it will host a homecoming celebration for Officer Demika Lloyd.

People are invited to support her journey home by lining the streets and the front lawn of CCPD headquarters with signs and posters with encouraging messages Friday. Lloyd will not be leaving the car but will appreciate the warm welcome from the community she serves, the department said.

Lloyd was shot several times on July 27, 2022, while tending to a crisis call regarding a woman considering suicide in Jonesboro. Police said they received three separate calls about the woman with the final caller reporting they heard multiple shots and that an officer was down in the yard.

Lloyd was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and had to undergo surgery. At the time, she had been with the department for a year and a half and working the overnight shift, according to the chief.

A former colleague Ronnie Perkins said he met Lloyd in the military over a decade ago when they worked together in the National Guard. He described her as a loving mother who is family-oriented; her mother-like nature extended to her fellow soldiers as she would travel a weekend a month to Savannah to cook for them.

"Stuff can change in the blink of an eye. It hits different when you actually know the person and known them for a long time and actually still communicate with them," Perkins previously said.

Welcome Ofc. Demika Lloyd home