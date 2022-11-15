Clayton County residents to get application help for emergency rental assistance funds

More help is on the way for Clayton County residents impacted by the coronavirus.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — More help is on the way for Clayton County residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic who are struggling to pay rent.

Saturday marks the first of several opportunities for residents to apply in person for emergency rental assistance funds to go towards rent and utilities.

Representatives from Melanated Pearl Corporation, Clayton County Community Service Authority, and Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will help residents complete applications and upload the required documents onsite this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Living Faith Tabernacle, 5800 Old Dixie Hwy, Forest Park, GA 30297

Clayton County Police Headquarters Community Room, 7911 McDonough St., Jonesboro, GA 30236

Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center, 1475 East Fayetteville Rd., Riverdale, GA 30274

"Once everything is approved, then the county will distribute the funds to us and we will be working directly to pay those landlords because of course the holidays are coming up and nothing can be more stressful not being so sure if you're going to have a home for the holiday," Crystal Perry of Melanated Pearl Corporation said.

The Clayton County ERAP is funded by federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act through the Clayton County Board of Commissioners.

"Our goal is to help our residents remain sheltered," Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner said in a press release. "The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and neither are the hardships many of our residents continue to endure as a result of it. We are grateful for our Clayton connected community, the resources and partnerships that allow us the ability to support our residents in their time of need."

ERAP payments are made directly to the landlords for eligible Clayton County residents. Applicants who are not eligible for the program receive notifications that explain why they are disqualified.