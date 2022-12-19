Clayton County employees fired following inmate's death

Terry Lee Thurmond died after officers used a stun gun on him during a struggle, according to the GBI.

Employees at the Clayton County Jail were fired following an internal investigation of an inmate's death.

Terry Lee Thurmond, 38, died after officers used a Taser on him during a struggle, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Thurmond struggled with officers after they tried to stop him from jumping off the second floor. GBI investigators believe officers then used a stun gun on Thurmond.

Thurmond was taken to a hospital where he later died. The GBI was performing an autopsy to determine what exactly caused his death.

The internal investigation concluded that the jail’s policies and procedures weren’t followed when officers were interacting with Thurmond. Following the investigation, “all employees directly involved were terminated for policy violations,” according to Chief Deputy Levon Allen with the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

Allen did not release the names of the employees involved. The GBI is still conducting its own separate investigation. Currently, the GBI did not state why officers chose to use a Taser on Thurmond.