GBI: Cause of death unknown, Clayton County inmate dies after struggle with officers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an inmate death at the Clayton County Jail.
GBI officials said 38-year-old inmate Terry Lee Thurmond made an attempt to jump from the second floor Monday. As officers tried to stop him, officials said a struggle happened.
During the struggle, which the GBI said happened for an extended amount of time, officers tased the inmate. The GBI hasn't stated why officers deployed their tasers on Thurmond.
However, authorities stated he was taken to the hospital after being tased, where he later died.
The GBI is currently performing an autopsy to determine what exactly caused Thurmond's death.
11Alive has reached out to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office for a statement regarding the incident, but is waiting for a response.
