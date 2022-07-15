Clayton County Jail inmate faces charges in connection to cellmate's death, GBI says

26-year-old Jaylan Andrise Goodman was found dead in his cell Thursday, according to the GBI.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Jail inmate faces charges in connection to his cellmate's death, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to the GBI, 22-year-old Jarvin Cornelius Wallace, of Atlanta, faces felony murder charges in connection to his cellmate 26-year-old Jaylan Andrise Goodman's death, who is from Jonesboro.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to investigate Goodman's death Thursday. According to GBI's preliminary investigation, Goodman was found dead in his cell at 8:20 a.m. by staff conducting their scheduled rounds.

The GBI Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy on Goodman. The GBI said its investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Atlanta Regional Office at 770-388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.