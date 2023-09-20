Clayton County Jail needs $19.5M for safety improvements, sheriff says

The sheriff said, on average, the jail is usually over capacity by about 242 people.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Sheriff Lavon Allen says the county jail needs millions of dollars to fix overcrowding and unsafe environments as quickly as possible.

Last week, he approached the county's board of commissioners to lay out what his funding requests are for the sheriff's office in order get things under control.

In addition, Allen is requesting a mobile jail unit to help with overcrowding. That unit alone would cost $6.5 million and house 264 detainees.

The sheriff said, on average, the jail is usually over capacity by about 242 people.

Another issue he pointed to is outdated features, such as fencing, exterior cameras and windows.

He stated, "They could get a cell phone in jail. They could get a gun in a jail."

The total price tag for all of the improvements the sheriff is asking for is about $19.5 million.