CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man is facing multiple charges after he severely injured a pregnant woman back in September.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said Kenneth Reed kicked in the door of a pregnant woman's house and broke her jaw. Authorities said the woman's kids were present when this incident happened.

Authorities caught Reed at CLS Plasma on Cleveland Avenue after they saw his Green Dodge Caravan. When they walked in, they saw him standing in line and quickly arrested him. He was taken into custody without incident.

Reed is being charged with aggravated battery, cruelty for children and criminal trespass, authorities stated.

At this time, officials have not revealed if there is a relationship between Reed and the victim.

OTHER HEADLINES:

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old