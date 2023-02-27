Missing Person | Clayton County man not seen in a week, police say

Donald Govan was last seen Monday, Feb. 20. A Mattie's call was issued for the 23-year-old, who was diagnosed with a mental illness.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need the public's help finding a man who has been missing for a week.

Donald Govan was last seen Monday, Feb. 20 at 3 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department.

Investigators said the 23-year-old last spoke with his ex-girlfriend Friday, Feb. 24. The next day, police were alerted and called to an area off Tara Boulevard.

A Mattie's call was later issued for Govan, who is diagnosed with a mental illness, according to the post.

Govan is 5-foot-6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Govan was last seen wearing a black and red hoodie with black shoes. He was also wearing a black skull cap, the post said.