Missing Person | Clayton County man not seen in a week, police say

Donald Govan was last seen Monday, Feb. 20. A Mattie's call was issued for the 23-year-old, who was diagnosed with a mental illness.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need the public's help finding a man who has been missing for a week. 

Donald Govan was last seen Monday, Feb. 20 at 3 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department

Investigators said the 23-year-old last spoke with his ex-girlfriend Friday, Feb. 24. The next day, police were alerted and called to an area off Tara Boulevard. 

A Mattie's call was later issued for Govan, who is diagnosed with a mental illness, according to the post. 

Govan is 5-foot-6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Govan was last seen wearing a black and red hoodie with black shoes. He was also wearing a black skull cap, the post said.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

If you have any information about Govan’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at  770-477-3550. 

