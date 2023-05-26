Sheriff: Nurse wanted for helping provide Clayton County inmates contraband; staff member arrested

The officer who was arrested Friday is also accused of providing contraband to inmates and violating her oath, according to the sheriff.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One day after Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen announced the arrest of one of his correctional officers, an additional staff member has been taken into custody.

The search is also on to find a nurse -- Jessica Castellanos -- who is wanted for obstruction of an officer and for "furnishing prohibited items to inmates in her role of providing contraband to inmates," the sheriff said.

More details about the nature of the case were not released.

This news comes after Corrections Officer Sean Hollinshead was taken into custody Thursday for allegedly arranging an attack on an inmate. A release stated Hollinshead faces criminal negligence and violation of oath charges, "when he knowingly, recklessly, and without disregard for the safety of the inmate placed him in a high-risk housing unit."

The sheriff said this led to a beating and stabbing -- causing the inmate to be critically hurt.

As for Castellanos, anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office.