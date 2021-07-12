Clayton County honors Henry Laxson, officer killed in the line of duty | Watch Live

Clayton County Officer Henry Laxson will be laid to rest Tuesday.

JONESBORO, Ga. — A funeral procession began Tuesday morning for Clayton County Field Training Officer Henry Laxson. The officer's life celebration service is set to take place in the afternoon.

Laxson's funeral will be held at First Baptist Jonesboro on 142 College Street. Public visitation for the funeral continues from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. The life celebration service will begin shortly after.

A solemn crowd gathered as his body was escorted by horses onto the church grounds.

A deadly shooting took place in Rex, Georgia on Nov. 30, leaving four dead. A 12-year-old that had been shot in the face led Clayton County police to the scene. Henry Laxson and officer Alex Chandler were both shot as police were immediately met with gunfire. The suspect was killed in the exchange.

Laxson died from his gunshot wound. Two women were also found dead at the scene.