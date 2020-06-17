Clayton County Police chief addresses community after officer holds teens at gunpoint during stop

After the incident, community members and activist, including rapper T.I., called for the officer to be fired.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The chief of the Clayton County Police Department will be speaking to the community this afternoon to ease tensions that rose following the circulation of a video that showed an officer holding a group of teens at gunpoint while responding to a call.

On Monday, a store clerk called 911 after reporting that a group of teens was playing with a gun, first inside the store, then in the parking lot.

When the officer responded, he got out of his patrol car with his weapon drawn and pointed at the teens. A video of the incident from the viewpoint of residents - who came outside and began recording the interaction - was posted on Instagram and began after the officer had responded with his gun drawn.

In it, residents can be heard asking why the officer was holding his gun at the teens.

Clayton County Police said they were aware of the incident and added that the video clip did not show the whole encounter. They later released body camera video, 911 calls and an incident report that gave more background on the officer's response and why he immediately drew his gun.

"Due to the allegation that the juveniles were in possession of a gun, the officer approached them with his duty weapon drawn and pointed at the juveniles. The officer lowered the weapon once the juveniles complied with the officer’s verbal commands to stop and show their hands."

After the incident, community members and activist, including rapper T.I., called for the officer to be fired.

Now, Chief Kevin Roberts is expected to address those concerns, during the Wednesday briefing.

You can watch the comments on 11Alive.com and on 11Alive's YouTube channel.