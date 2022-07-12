Clayton County officer involved in death of 19-year-old resigns

Eric Holmes was 19 years old when he was shot and killed by a Clayton County officer on Nov. 21 in Morrow.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from previous coverage of the story.

An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed.

According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.

The document also shows that he was previously a jailor with the Atlanta Department of Corrections from June 2016 to December 2019.

Charges have not been brought against the former officer for Holmes' shooting death. The GBI took over the investigation in November following the incident.

More on the case

The GBI reported that a uniformed Clayton County Police Officer was investigating a stolen vehicle parked at IGM Surfaces, LLC at 1135 Commerce Road in Morrow. Shortly after confirming that the vehicle was stolen, the officer was approached by Holmes.

Holmes engaged the officer in conversation but gave no indication of his connection to the stolen vehicle. While speaking to the officer, the GBI said Holmes abruptly walked away, entered the stolen vehicle and started the engine. The officer gave commands for Holmes to stop. The officer fired several shots and Holmes left the scene in the stolen vehicle, according to the GBI.

The GBI said Holmes ended up crashing a short distance from the shooting.

Holmes was pulled from the vehicle, placed under arrest, and the officer provided him with care until EMTs arrived. Holmes was taken to the hospital where he died, according to the GBI.

Two handguns were found in the vehicle, the GBI said. No shots were fired at police, authorities said.







