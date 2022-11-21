x
Investigation involving police shooting underway in Clayton County, police say

Clayton County Police have not yet offered any details into the incident.
Credit: Tracey Amick Peer/WXIA

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police on Monday said one of their officers had been involved in a shooting.

The circumstances behind the incident were unclear. Police did not initially offer any details other than that it occurred on Jonesboro Road and Commerce Road. The location is near I-75 just outside the Morrow city limits.

11Alive has a crew to the scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

