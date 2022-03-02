Police: Officer shot in Clayton County identified, released from hospital

The alleged shooter is still at large.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County police officer shot on Wednesday amid an alleged armed robbery has been identified and released from the hospital. The suspect, however, is still at large.

Clayton County Police Sgt. Julia Issac said the incident began when officers were responding to an armed robbery call in front of a business along Riverdale Road.

"My understanding is upon his immediate arrival, he [the officer] was met with gunfire," Clayton County Chief of Police Kevin Robert said.

Police said the officer was shot in his waist. He is expected to survive his injuries and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Clayton County Police Department later confirmed to 11Alive that the officer shot in the incident is Officer Ryan Richey. Officer Richey has since also been released from the hospital, the department said.

The suspect, identified by police as 25-year-old Arterio Lerente Crumbley, sparked a manhunt after allegedly fleeing the scene of an armed robbery at 5436 Riverdale Road in College Park--where Officer Richey and an unidentified victim were both shot. The unidentified victim was shot in the hand and is expected to survive, police said.

According to police, Crumbley is 5-feet 11-inches and has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs around 158 pounds. Crumbley is described as wearing an orange or yellow tracksuit, pictured above.