Clayton County places five schools on soft lockdown due to manhunt for escaped inmate

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Five schools in Clayton County have been put on a soft lockdown Friday morning, according to the district, with an ongoing manhunt in the area for an escaped inmate.

Clayton County Public Schools said in a release that the affected schools are: North Clayton High School, North Clayton Middle School, Northcutt Elementary School, Oliver Elementary School and West Clayton Elementary School.

"Clayton County Public Schools' leadership is aware of investigative activity by the Clayton County Sheriff's Department," a statement said. "Due to this activity, schools in that immediate area have been placed on a soft lockdown for arriving students and staff until further notice."

Authorities are searching for Devonte Detuan Ross, who was being transported by a private security company to a prison in Jackson, Ga. when he escaped at a QuikTrip on Riverdale Rd.

The sheriff's office said he was being transported to a state prison in Georgia to serve time for burglary and trafficking narcotics convictions.