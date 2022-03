Officer Wallace died on Tuesday, seven years ago.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department remembers the loss of one of their own.

Officer Darryl Wallace was killed in a single-vehicle crash while responding to a prowler call, or suspicious persons on March 15, 2015, according to police. The crash occurred on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.

Taking to Twitter, the Clayton County Police Department issued a statement on Tuesday in honor of the anniversary of his death.