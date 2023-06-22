Turn in guns for money at Clayton County Police 'buy back' event

The Clayton County Police Department is hosting a firearm "buy back" event with the hopes of decreasing gun violence in the community.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — In an effort to keep guns off the streets, the Clayton County Police Department is accepting firearms in exchange for cash.

A news release states the money will be given in increments of $25 through gift cards. Handing over a rifle can guarantee gun owners $100, and $75 for handguns. There will be $25 gift cards available for broken frames and serial numbers.

If interested, residents can join the Clayton County Police Department on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held at the police department's headquarters at 7911 N. McDonough St.

For more information contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747. A flyer for the event is below.