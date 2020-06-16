Claims of gun pulled on teens during stop leads to calls for Clayton County police officers to be fired

There are now calls for the officers involved in the stop to be fired, and plans for a Wednesday protest.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple Clayton County police officers are under scrutiny after claims they pulled a gun on several teens during an encounter.

11Alive News asked the Clayton County Police Department about the video, and they said they are aware of it.

Video of the encounter was shared to Instagram, and begins in the middle of the stop of the teens. It's still unclear where and when it happened, and why police were initially called.

According to captions shared with the video, the teens were "shadow boxing" near a convenience store and then used a cut-through in the neighborhood, which is where the police interaction apparently happened.

In the video clip, the teens can be seen standing in the grass facing an officer with their hands over their heads.

"Please, sir. They kids," one person can be heard pleading off camera. "Don't shoot. ... don't shoot."

"Why you got a gun out?" one person cries out.

"Because I'm being safe," the officer responded.

Several people in the background are pleading with the officer, "They are kids," asking, "What did they do?"

"What did they do wrong?" the person presumably recording the video asks repeatedly.

"This is too much," someone else can be heard crying out. "They babies."

Moments later, the video shows two officers patting the teens down.

The officers then seem to speak to the group of teens, though it's unclear what they said because the camera is too far away to pick up the audio. The officers later let the teens go, but at the end of the video several more police cars, and even a Clayton County Sheriff's Office patrol car, can be seen arriving to the scene.

In a statement, the Clayton County Police Department said its leadership has seen the video circulating on social media "involving what appears to be young teenagers," adding that "what everyone is seeing is a small portion of the entire incident."

The department said it plans to release more information connected to the incident, including a police report, the full body camera video, as well as the 911 call that led up to the incident.

"Chief Kevin Roberts remains committed to being transparent and accountable to our community," a spokesperson for the department said.

There are now calls for the officers involved in the stop to be fired, and plans for a Wednesday protest.

11Alive is working to gather more specific information on the incident and will update this story as we get more details.

The stop comes at a time when police are under increased scrutiny for their interactions with the black community, and just days after a fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a black man who was shot Friday after an encounter with white Atlanta Police officers.

