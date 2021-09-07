Clayton County Police Department receives $300k grant for safe driving enforcement

The grant will help combat speeding and aggressive drivers.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police Department is one of 21 law enforcement agencies in Georgia to receive a grant to help combat dangerous driving.

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety announced Clayton County Police Department will receive a $300,000 Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T) grant for the 2022 fiscal year.

The H.E.A.T program works to prevent injuries and fatalities caused by speeding and impaired driving. The program also educates the public about traffic safety and the dangers of DUI's. The Clayton County Police Department said it will use the grant to develop and implement strategies to reduce crashes due to aggressive and dangerous driving.

"With the increase in the number of persons killed in traffic crashes in Georgia and across the nation over the last year, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is working with partners like the Clayton County Police Department to implement programs designed to stop the risky driving behaviors that are contributing to a majority of our serious-injury and fatality crashes," Allen Poole, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said. "Many of the fatal traffic crashes on our roads are preventable, and we will continue to work with our educational and enforcement partners to develop programs and initiatives that are designed to get Georgia to our goal of zero traffic deaths."

Clayton County Police Department Police Chief said the grant will help provide support for officers in order to achieve strategic goals including higher patrol visibility and promoting safe behaviors for drivers on the roadways.

As part of Georgia law enforcement's partnership with the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI campaign, the Clayton County Police Department said it will conduct waves of high visibility patrols, multi-jurisdictional road checks, and sobriety checkpoints.