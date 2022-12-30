Clayton County police issue BOLO for missing man

Alexander Matos was last heard from on Christmas Eve, according to Clayton County police.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a BOLO for a missing man.

Alexander Matos was last heard from on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Family members told police that Matos typically contacts his family members at least two to three times a day.

Matos, 53, has brown eyes and gray hair. Matos is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 184 pounds, according to police. Matos may be driving a 1998 Kenworth Truck with a New Jersey license plate. Police said the license plate number is AW654K.

Matos is known to be at 5857 Lees Mill Road near Atlanta Truck Parking, R & U Transportation. Matos does have a condition that requires medication, according to the release.