Clayton County police looking for missing woman

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman who hasn't been seen since New Year's Eve on Saturday, they said.
Carol Hescott, 65, was last seen near the 5600 block of Grand River Road, according to a news release from the Clayton County Police Department. Family members told police that Hescott may have left on foot.
Police issued a Mattie's call after learning Hescott was diagnosed with several mental disabilities. Hescott has brown eyes with black and gray hair, according to the release. Police said Hescott is 5-foot-4 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.
Hescott was last seen wearing a red and white striped shirt and black skirt with floral patterns. If you have any information about Hescott, call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.