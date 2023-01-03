Clayton County police looking for missing woman

Carol Hescott, 65, was last seen near the 5600 block of Grand River Road, according to Clayton County police.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman who hasn't been seen since New Year's Eve on Saturday, they said.

Carol Hescott, 65, was last seen near the 5600 block of Grand River Road, according to a news release from the Clayton County Police Department. Family members told police that Hescott may have left on foot.

Police issued a Mattie's call after learning Hescott was diagnosed with several mental disabilities. Hescott has brown eyes with black and gray hair, according to the release. Police said Hescott is 5-foot-4 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.