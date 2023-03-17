Missing teen last seen in Jonesboro, Clayton County Police say

DaMarrion Vaughn was last seen Thursday at his home off Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro. Investigators are not sure why he left.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help finding a missing 14-year-old.

DaMarrion Vaughn was last seen Thursday at his home off Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro. Investigators are not sure why Vaughn left.

A Mattie’s call was issued for the teen, who was diagnosed with a mental illness, police said.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Vaughn has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

The 14-year-old was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. Investigators do not know he may be traveling.