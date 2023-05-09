Clayton County Police need help finding missing 16-year-old

Jariyah Walker was last seen Sunday night at around 8 p.m. near 6600th block of Bent Creek Drive in Rex, police said.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help to find a missing 16-year-old.

Jariyah Walker was last seen Sunday night at around 8 p.m. near block 6600 of Bent Creek Drive in Rex, according to a Facebook post from the department’s page.

Walker’s parents told police they checked on her Sunday at 11:44 a.m. but said she wasn’t in her room. The 16-year-old has been diagnosed with a mental illness.

Police said Walker is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.