Clayton County Police need help finding missing 16-year-old

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help to find a missing 16-year-old.
Jariyah Walker was last seen Sunday night at around 8 p.m. near block 6600 of Bent Creek Drive in Rex, according to a Facebook post from the department’s page.
Walker’s parents told police they checked on her Sunday at 11:44 a.m. but said she wasn’t in her room. The 16-year-old has been diagnosed with a mental illness.
Police said Walker is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
If you have any information about Walker’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-4026.