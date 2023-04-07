Clayton County Police need help finding missing man, last seen 5 days ago

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help finding a missing man.
Eric Moseley was last seen just after 5:30 p.m. at the 5600 block of Double Bridge Road, which is a residential area in Ellenwood, according to Google Maps.
Police issued a Mattie's call for the 42-year-old, who has been diagnosed with several mental illnesses, according to a Facebook post.
Moseley is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes, the post said.
If you have any information about Moseley's whereabouts, call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.