Clayton County Police need help finding missing man, last seen 5 days ago

x
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help finding a missing man.

Eric Moseley was last seen just after 5:30 p.m. at the 5600 block of Double Bridge Road, which is a residential area in Ellenwood, according to Google Maps.

Police issued a Mattie's call for the 42-year-old, who has been diagnosed with several mental illnesses, according to a Facebook post.

Moseley is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes, the post said.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

If you have any information about Moseley's whereabouts, call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550. 

