Clayton County Police need help finding missing teen girl

Kamari Gibbons was last seen Wednesday afternoon leaving her home off Southlake Parkway in Morrow.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help finding a missing 14-year-old Kamari Gibbons.

She was last seen Wednesday afternoon leaving her home off Southlake Parkway in Morrow. Investigators believe she packed several items before leaving her home. 

A Mattie's call was issued for Gibbons, who has been diagnosed with a mental illness, according to a a Facebook post from Clayton County Police.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Gibbons is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black Puma tennis shoes, the post said.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550. 

