Clayton County Police need help finding missing teen girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help finding a missing 14-year-old Kamari Gibbons.

She was last seen Wednesday afternoon leaving her home off Southlake Parkway in Morrow. Investigators believe she packed several items before leaving her home.

A Mattie's call was issued for Gibbons, who has been diagnosed with a mental illness, according to a a Facebook post from Clayton County Police.

Gibbons is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black Puma tennis shoes, the post said.