Clayton County Police need help finding missing woman

Police said Pamela Turner left her home without telling her family members, which is unusual for her.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help finding a missing woman.

Pamela Turner was last seen March 22 at her home off Nina Court in Jonesboro. Police said she left her home without telling her family members, which is unusual for her.

A Mattie’s call was issued for the 47-year-old, who has been diagnosed with a mental illness, according to police.

Turner is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.