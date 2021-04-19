Clayton County Police officer killed in wreck

It happened at the intersection of Tara Boulevard and North Main Street.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Police officer died Monday morning following a car accident, the department confirmed.

It happened at 9:40 a.m. the intersection of Tara Boulevard and North Main Street.

"The officer unfortunately passed away from his injuries," the department said in a prepared statement.

The name of the officer has not been released yet. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.

Tara Boulevard is closed in both directions between Highway 138 and Battle Creek Road. 11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark suggests using Highway 54 as an alternate.