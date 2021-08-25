Officer struck after 100 cars block street, perform stunts in Clayton County, police say

The officer said the cars were lined up along the street in a thick cloud of white smoke.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police said one of its officers was nearly ran over by a street racer last Saturday.

Officers responded to Highway 42 and Anvilblock Road after more than 50 cars were reported shutting down the intersection, doing doughnuts in the middle of the roadway, shortly before 1:30 a.m.

After an officer arrived at the intersection, he said there were more than 100 cars lined up along the street in a thick cloud of white smoke. The officer attempted to go up to the drivers and they immediately sped off, police said.

While the officer was standing on the shoulder of the road, a driver in a white Chevrolet Camaro with black stripes drove toward the officer, hit the gas and attempted to run the officer over.

During the incident, Clayton County Police said the passenger side mirror of a 2010-2015 white Chevrolet Camaro (pictured below) struck the officer's forearm causing the mirror to be torn off and left at the scene. Clayton County Police said the officer had minor injuries.