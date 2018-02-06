CLAYTON COUNTY, GA. – Clayton County police department is remembering one of their own.

On May 31, Officer William Fay suffered a medical emergency while out with his family, according to Chief Kevin Roberts on the department’s Facebook page.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later passed away the morning of June 1.

Fay began his career with Clayton County in February 2012 and in September 2014 he was assigned to the Narcotics Division where he served as an FBI STRIKE Taskforce Officer.

“Ofc. William Fay was a valued member of the CCPD Family and will truly be missed. Chief Roberts asks that you keep Ofc. Fay's family in your thoughts and prayers,” the post stated.

