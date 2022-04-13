Clayton Police searching for armed suspect weeks after officer was shot

Authorities are working to find Charles Jakobe Santana Payne in connection with a shooting last month.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are trying to track down a man they said was involved in a police officer shooting last month.

The department released a photo of Charles Jakobe Santana Payne on Wednesday, clarifying that he is the suspect behind the March 2 shooting at Windjammer Plaza that hurt one person and an officer.

Clayton County Officer Ryan Richey was shot in the waist during a response to an armed robbery call in front of the Harbour Food Mart by Riverdale Road. A bullet ricocheted, hurting the officer, according to investigators, adding that Richey did not fire back.

Bullets were fired during an altercation between the robbery victim and a man, police said. The victim's hand was hurt in the shooting. At last check, the victim is OK and the officer has since recovered.

Police originally said another man was the suspect in the case and announced he was taken into custody, but have since rescinded his charges announcing his innocence in the case.

On Wednesday, police said they believe Payne is the gunman and add they have a warrant out for his arrest.

They are asking for the public's help in locating the 17-year-old. He stands at 6-feet 1-inch tall and weighs around 148 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous.