Clayton County rental assistance program website goes live

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County's rental assistance program now has a live website where residents can apply for the help if they qualify.
According to the county, Project Reset is a "stabilization program focusing on supporting families in maintaining safe and stable housing."
"Please note that funds are limited," the county notes. "We are working to determine applicants’ needs on a case by case basis."
Criteria include:
- Must be Clayton County resident
- Must be negatively affected directly or indirectly by COVID-19
- Must complete entire assessment process beginning with intake form and uploading of all requested documents
Documents that will be required include:
- Proof of income
- Proof of unemployment filing (if applicable)
- Copy of State ID for everyone 18 years old and over in your household
- Proof of COVID-19 related hardship
- Copy of mortgage statement (if applicable)
- Full Lease agreement
- Late notice or letter from landlord or mortgage company stating current full amount due with detailed breakdown of all charges dated within five days of when application submitted
- Social Security Card (Everyone aged 6+)
Those who wish to apply can access the county's portal here.
The county also notes that those with questions on the application process can contact Clayton County Emergency Rental Assistance program directly at 404-858-6147 or erap@claytoncountyga.gov.