Clayton County rental assistance program website goes live

Residents can now apply for assistance if they qualify.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County's rental assistance program now has a live website where residents can apply for the help if they qualify.

According to the county, Project Reset is a "stabilization program focusing on supporting families in maintaining safe and stable housing."

"Please note that funds are limited," the county notes. "We are working to determine applicants’ needs on a case by case basis."

Criteria include:

Must be Clayton County resident

Must be negatively affected directly or indirectly by COVID-19

Must complete entire assessment process beginning with intake form and uploading of all requested documents

Documents that will be required include:

Proof of income

Proof of unemployment filing (if applicable)

Copy of State ID for everyone 18 years old and over in your household

Proof of COVID-19 related hardship

Copy of mortgage statement (if applicable)

Full Lease agreement

Late notice or letter from landlord or mortgage company stating current full amount due with detailed breakdown of all charges dated within five days of when application submitted

Social Security Card (Everyone aged 6+)

Those who wish to apply can access the county's portal here.