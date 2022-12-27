Leaks at empty buildings making water outage worse, Clayton County officials say

Leaders are asking the public to report any leaks they see while they're out.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Water Authority needs the community's help to find leaks in unoccupied properties.

County leaders are asking the public to report any leaks they see while they're out. Staff with the water authority continue to come across unreported line breaks at vacant commercial properties, worsening water pressure in the area, they said.

Currently, crews are working to respond to customer shut-off requests due to service line breaks in the system, making it difficult to also tend to leaks they come across.

"Finding these leaks is a critical step towards restoring pressure and service to customers in the areas affected by this outage," the water authority said in a news release.

CCWA said they typically find unreported line breaks when water is seen coming out of the building or running out of the property. They advise people to watch out for similar situations and call 770-960-5200, listen to the entire message and then select “0." People can also report leaks via private message on Facebook @ClaytonCountyWater.

Bottled water distribution sites in Clayton County are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, or as long as supplies last. Find a list of locations here.