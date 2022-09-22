Clayton County Public Schools investigating social media threats to multiple schools

The school system said they were designed to "threaten the safety of our campuses and disrupt the instructional day."

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Public Schools said Thursday it was investigating multiple social media threats made to several different schools in the district, calling them designed to "threaten the safety of our campuses and disrupt the instructional day."

CCPS did not identify any of the specific schools. The Clayton County Police Department confirmed at least one of threats had been directed to Lovejoy High School. CCPD dispelled a rumor of there ever having been a shooting at the school at any point in the day.

The school system did not describe the nature of the social media posts or what about them was threatening, but said they believed "this is a continuation of similar social media postings that have impacted neighboring school districts.

"The CCPS Police Department is committed to thoroughly investigating the validity of these claims to ensure the safety of all students, staff and campus visitors," the school system's statement said.

The district said that some schools may see an additional security presence "as well as the deployment of school lockdowns as deemed necessary by school-based leaders."

"Our students are our first priority and we are dedicated to ensuring they receive the education needed to compete as global and socially aware citizens," CCPS said.