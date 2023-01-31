Clayton County residents prepare to elect new sheriff after Victor Hill's conviction

In about two months, residents will elect a new sheriff after four terms under the leadership of Victor Hill.

CLAYTON, Ga. — It's a crowded race to become Clayton County’s next sheriff with five candidates vying for votes. When former Sheriff Victor Hill left office after being convicted in federal court in an inmate abuse trial, an interim was appointed.

“I want someone who is grounded in the community, that knows the community,” resident George Young said, adding that transparency and training are at the top of his list.

“I think the openness to training their staff in how they should deal with certain situations," he added.

Maguy Cadet, who owns the Baby Boutique, has concerns about violence in the area. Cadet said there was a shooting at the business next to hers last year. She said the county needs a sheriff who will not just crack down on crime, but specifically, help stop gun violence.

“We need more safety here,” Cadet said.

Eric McClinic was a victim of a Clayton County crime; he was shot by a burglar while at work.

“He broke in my coworker’s window, I stepped out and he shot at me and took off,” he said.

He wants better response times from deputies.

“I called last week and they took about an hour and a half to get there," he said.

Other residents want a sheriff who can effectively lead the office. These are the five candidates who qualified to run for sheriff; each of their websites has more information about their platforms: