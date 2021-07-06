Suspended Sheriff Victor Hill re-indicted, faces additional charges for allegedly mistreating inmates

The new indictment alleges an inmate was punched in the face after a hood was put over the person's head causing them to bleed.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has been re-indicted on additional charges related to the alleged mistreatment of Clayton County inmates.

According to a new indictment from the District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta Division, Hill is set to be arraigned Thursday at 10 a.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Hon. Linda Walker.

The new indictment re-alleges that under Hill's supervision, there was "unreasonable force by law enforcement officers amounting to punishment."

The indictment states several inmates were allegedly left in restraint chairs on multiple occasions under Hill's orders for several hours which "caused physical pain and resulted in bodily injury."

Additionally, the indictment alleges an inmate was punched in the face after a hood was put over the person's head causing them to bleed.

Back in June, Gov. Brian Kemp signed an order to suspend Hill after a Review Commission recommended the action. After the suspension, Hill made a statement on social media saying, he would "take this time to train and mediate."

Since then, his attorney asked Kemp to open an independent investigation after the alleged leak of a report recommending Hill be suspended. Attorney Drew Findling claimed that leaking of the committee’s confidential report could influence potential jurors in the federal case against Hill.