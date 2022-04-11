Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill sentencing date set for federal abuse charges

A jury found him guilty on six of the seven federal abuse charge for ordering inmates to be held in restraint chairs for hours with apparently no provocation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill will soon learn how much time he'll spend behind bars.

According to federal court documents, the sentencing will happen on Feb. 28 at 9:30 a.m.

A judge will determine what the recommended sentencing range should be under federal guidelines.