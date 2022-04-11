Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill sentencing date set for federal abuse charges

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill will soon learn how much time he'll spend behind bars.
A jury found Hill guilty last month on six of the seven federal abuse charge for ordering inmates to be held in restraint chairs for hours with apparently no provocation.
According to federal court documents, the sentencing will happen on Feb. 28 at 9:30 a.m.
A judge will determine what the recommended sentencing range should be under federal guidelines.
“The statutory maximum sentence here is 10 years, which means, in theory, the judge could sentence Sheriff Hill to 10 years for each count, and then stack that all on top of each other," Atlanta-area trial lawyer Tom Church previously told 11Alive.