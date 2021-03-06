Clayton County community reacts to sheriff's suspension

While the headlines depict a controversial side to Victor Hill, the Clayton County community sees a whole different side.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Victor Hill’s controversial suspension has become a big topic of conversation in Clayton County. In 2005, Hill became the first African-American elected sheriff of Clayton County.

Last month, Hill was indicted by a federal grand jury on several civil rights violations against detainees at the Clayton County jail. Hill is accused in the indictment of directing the inmates to be strapped into restraint chairs four hours at a time.

His name gets the community talking, from his constituents and supporters to his critics.

Almost 300,000 people call Clayton County home. Over the years, Hill has become synonymous with Clayton County. While the headlines depict a controversial side to Victor Hill, some in the Clayton County community see a different side.

Torrey Tomlinson, community leader in Clayton County, said Hill has built a reputation for being tough on crime, and catching the "bad guys."

“First thing that comes to mind is Batman. That’s his nickname,” Tomlinson said.

He said criminals think twice before coming to Hill’s jurisdiction.

“I may ask friends to come to my house and the saying, 'boy, I ain’t driving through Clayton County,'” he said.

Longtime residents said Clayton County is a better place because of Hill. Tiffany Smith said she associates Hill with the safety that she believes he provides for the community.

“Protection, comfort, support. I am definitely someone who feels that Victor Hill does his job and does it well,” she said.

Civil Rights leader Derrick Boazman has watched Hill’s career in the last two decades and said he anticipates the sheriff will bounce back from this.

“I’d bet on Victor Hill,” Boazman said. “The guy has nine lives.

The community is split on what to believe, Victor Hill’s innocence or the controversial allegation he now faces.

Tomlinson said if the alleged civil rights violations are true, he should face the consequences. If he’s innocent, he should be exonerated.