Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill vows to 'train and meditate' during suspension

The sheriff posted a response to his suspension by Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — After being suspended via executive order by Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday, Clayton County Sheriff Hill vowed to "train and meditate" until his return.

Hill faces federal charges after an indictment earlier this year over alleged civil rights violations for detaining inmates in a restraint chair. According to Georgia law, he would be immediately reinstated if the case is resolved without a conviction or if the conviction is overturned.

"Today, I have been placed on suspension until I am exonerated in court. I am very honored to have the outpour of support I have received and I thank you all for it," Hill wrote on Facebook. "I will take this time to train and meditate so that when I return, any ground loss will be regained. Until then may GOD bless you all, and may he continue to bless Clayton County."

In a report from this week, a Review Commission recommended the suspension to Gov. Kemp, who signed an executive order Wednesday suspending Hill from office "immediately without further action pending final disposition of the case or until the expiration of his term of office, whichever occurs first."

In released a statement shortly after the decision, the New Order National Human Rights Organization said in part that they stand with Sheriff Hill.

"It is extremely rare for us to support a member of law enforcement who has been accused of such a violation. However, our legal analysts at New Order National Human Rights Organization have thoroughly reviewed the federal indictment against Sheriff Victor Hill and have come to the conclusion that Sheriff Hill did not violate the rights of anyone," the organization wrote. "To charge the first Black elected Sheriff with multiple felonies for a legal and commonly used law enforcement restraint chair is beyond comprehension."

In April, a 12-page federal indictment was unsealed charging Hill with four felonies. Prosecutors argue Hill violated the civil rights of four Clayton County jail inmates in 2020.

Hill is accused in the indictment of directing the inmates to be strapped into restraint chairs four hours at a time.

The indictment describes the inmates as being "unarmed, not under the influence of drugs, and offered no resistance."

According to the indictment, the chair was used as a form of punishment that caused pain and bodily injuries to the inmates.

The sheriff was arraigned on April 27, pleaded not guilty, and was released on $50,000 signature bond.

Hill was first elected as Clayton County sheriff in 2004 and lost re-election four years later. He won in 2012 to return to the position and most recently was re-elected in 2020.

Throughout his career, the sheriff has not been without controversy. In 2015, Hill was sentenced to 12 months probation and a $1,000 fine after accidentally shooting a friend at her workplace in Gwinnett County.