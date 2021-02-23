Clayton County Sheriff's Office announces new app for public use

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff's Office says it has a new app that will allow users to receive alerts, submit crime tips, see registered sex offenders in the area and more.
A release said the app will "serve as a new way for the sheriff’s office to connect with Clayton County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone."
It will be available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.
According to the sheriff's office, its features will allow the public to:
- Receive push notifications / alerts from CCSO
- Submit a tip
- Search and view local inmates
- View sex offenders in the area
- Search Clayton County’s most wanted
- Connect to the organization’s social media platforms
- Read the latest news and find out about upcoming events
- View latest career/join our team Info
“Technology is evolving, and we are, too,” Sheriff Victor Hill said in a statement. “With advances in technology, it’s critical that we continue to keep up in order to stay connected with our communities and our citizens. This mobile app serves as a great way to be transparent and keep our people informed of the things we are doing in the county. We’re excited to offer this solution to the people of Clayton County.”