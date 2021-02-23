Clayton County Sheriff's Office announces new app for public use

It can be used to submit crime tips and more.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff's Office says it has a new app that will allow users to receive alerts, submit crime tips, see registered sex offenders in the area and more.

A release said the app will "serve as a new way for the sheriff’s office to connect with Clayton County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone."

It will be available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

According to the sheriff's office, its features will allow the public to:

Receive push notifications / alerts from CCSO

Submit a tip

Search and view local inmates

View sex offenders in the area

Search Clayton County’s most wanted

Connect to the organization’s social media platforms

Read the latest news and find out about upcoming events

View latest career/join our team Info