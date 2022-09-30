SWAT response to scene in Clayton County

It was not immediately clear what prompted the SWAT team response early Friday morning.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County on Friday mounted a SWAT response at a scene in the Ellenwood area.

11Alive Sky Tracker flew over the scene, which appeared to have cleared sometime before noon.

There was no immediate information available about what prompted the SWAT team to respond.

Viewer photos from early in the morning showed Clayton County Police Department vehicles on scene, though that department referred 11Alive questions to Forest Park authorities.

The situation occurred at a location on Holland Park Dr.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.