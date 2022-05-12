'I just want justice for my child' | Mom of teen shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex wants answers

Even though there have been a couple of breaks in the case, Clayton County Police still do not have any suspects in the 19-year-old's death.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mom is feeling the pain after her child was murdered two months ago and she wants to keep his case a top priority in Clayton County.

Karena Matthews' son Kameron Jones was shot at the Riverwood Townhomes on Flint River back on Oct. 10. Someone also shot and killed his friend, 16-year-old Robert Shaw. Police said they saw one teen "lying in a pool of blood on the ground."

The report said that while the officer was gathering information, a woman in the area yelled, “there is another body over there." The officer said he found the other victim a few yards from where he stood. The report said a woman was there and told them, "He is dead. I just checked his pulse." They transported him to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Both teens died from their injuries.

"I just want justice for my child. I want answers and I won't until these people are off the streets and behind bars," Matthews said.

She hopes her dedication to justice will encourage someone to come forward with information.