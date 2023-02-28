Clear security check system debuts at State Farm Arena

Availability includes events such as concerts, in addition to Hawks home games.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks announced Tuesday that the Clear security check system you may be familiar with from the airport is now at State Farm Arena.

The team said entered into a multi-year partnership with the company to create "access to a free, dedicated VIP Lane at Gate 6 for expedited entry into all events at State Farm Arena."

That includes events such as concerts, in addition to Hawks home games.

The team said the dedicated new entry-point will open 30 minutes before general gates and can be utilized through downloading the Clear app and signing up for the service.

It will be available to any ticketholder for the game who uses Clear.

“As we continue to elevate the experience for our fans and concertgoers, we are thrilled to partner with CLEAR and provide their millions of members another benefit that extends beyond the airport,” Hawks and State Farm Arena Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman said in a statement. “CLEAR will help us ensure our fans spend less time standing in line, giving them more time to cheer on the Hawks and enjoy all the amazing amenities that State Farm Arena has to offer.”

To promote the new entry-point, the Hawks and Clear are hosting a Member Appreciation Day on Sunday, April 2.