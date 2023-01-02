Law enforcement conducting another clearing operation at future Atlanta police training facility

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the multi-agency law enforcement operation.

ATLANTA — A clearing operation is underway Monday at the future site of the Atlanta police and fire training facility known as "Cop City" by a protest movement that has had semi-permanent encampments in the South River Forest area where it is to be built for more than a year.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the multi-agency law enforcement operation, which appears to be the largest and most visible clearing operation since one last month in which a Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot and an activist was killed.

"The GBI, along with our law enforcement partners, are conducting another clearing operation to secure the site of the future City of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Once the operation is complete, we’ll provide an update," the bureau said in a statement.

The GBI has said the activist, Manuel Esteban Paez Teran a.k.a Tortuguita, shot the trooper and was killed in return fire. That official version of events has been disputed by the protest movement, and Tortuguita's mother has said she doesn't believe her child shot anyone. In particular, the lack of bodycam video - which GSP troopers do not wear - has become a point of contention in fleshing out what exactly happened.

Tortuguita's family is also set to hold their first public press conference in DeKalb County on Monday morning.

The opposition movement reached a peak with demonstrations through downtown Atlanta that left a police vehicle burned out and several buildings damaged, one of them targeted for housing the Atlanta Police Foundation.