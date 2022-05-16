Clemency denied for Georgia man convicted of killing 8-year-old girl, officials say

He is scheduled to be executed Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.

ATLANTA — The State Board of Pardons and Paroles has decided to deny clemency for a death row inmate convicted of killing an 8-year-old girl and raping her 10-year-old friend, officials said.

Officials announced the decision regarding Virgil Delano Presnell, Jr. on Monday evening. He is scheduled to be executed Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.

Authorities said the children were abducted as they walked home from school in Cobb County, just outside Atlanta, on May 4, 1976. He was convicted in August 1976 on charges including malice murder, kidnapping and rape and was sentenced to death. His death sentence was overturned in 1992 but was reinstated in March 1999.

The Superior Court of Cobb County issued the execution order for Presnell. In Georgia, the Parole Board has the sole constitutional authority to grant clemency in a death penalty case.

"The Board’s decision follows the consideration of all information and material received during today’s clemency meeting," a news release about the denied clemency reads.

His attorney argued in a clemency application that Presnell had significant cognitive impairments that likely contributed to his crimes and has suffered horrific abuse in prison.

“Before society makes a man pay the ultimate price for a crime, it must determine if his culpability justifies the cost. In Virgil’s case, it simply does not. Virgil Presnell is profoundly disabled,” his attorney Monet Brewerton-Palmer wrote in the clemency application that was declassified Friday by the State Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Presnell's mother drank large amounts of alcohol while she was pregnant with him, and a history of serious developmental disabilities is well-documented in his school records, Brewerton-Palmer wrote, adding that he grew up in an “abusive and unstable environment,” and sexual abuse was “endemic” in his family.