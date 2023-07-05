Roof destroyed after fire at Cleveland Avenue Branch Library, fire officials say

Atlanta Fire's battalion chief said that the mechanics of the solar panel started the fire that would then extend to the inside of the building.

ATLANTA — A southwest Atlanta library caught fire after a solar panel malfunctioned on Wednesday morning, the fire department said.

It all happened at the Cleveland Avenue Branch Library.

Atlanta Fire's battalion chief said that the mechanics of the solar panel started the fire that would then extend to the inside of the building.

The fire then spread to the roof causing it to extend further into the inside of the building.

Authorities said that none of the books or computers were damaged.

There is no word on when the library would reopen, according to the department.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.